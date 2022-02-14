Dégagé Ministries opens new retail thrift store, artisan market

Dégagé Ministries opened a new retail thrift store and artisan market in Grand Rapids on Monday.

The new store, Thrift on Div is a thrift and artisan market that will serve the community with dignity and respect.

The store also provides employment to participants of Dégagé’s Workforce Development Program.

Thrift on Div celebrated its grand opening with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Thrift on Div will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.