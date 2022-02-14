ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Dégagé Ministries opens new retail thrift store, artisan market

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a79QH_0eDzXMWW00

Dégagé Ministries opened a new retail thrift store and artisan market in Grand Rapids on Monday.

The new store, Thrift on Div is a thrift and artisan market that will serve the community with dignity and respect.

The store also provides employment to participants of Dégagé’s Workforce Development Program.

Thrift on Div celebrated its grand opening with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Thrift on Div will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grove restaurant to reopen on February 23

The restaurant first opened in 2011 as one of the region’s first "farm-to-table" dining concepts. The restaurant closed on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It will debut with a refreshed menu, redesigned interior, and deeper focus on sustainability when it reopens on February 23.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy