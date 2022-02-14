This vintage Swiss train might be the world’s most romantic rail journey

I grew up in Paris, and my mother would often take my sisters and I to Versailles at the weekends to explore. Even at a young age, I was fascinated by the sheer opulence of the rooms and I would spend a lot of time imagining what living within those gilded walls must have been like. To this day, my taste in interiors still gravitates heavily towards the rococo of that period - as do my fashion choices, which have been heavily influenced by designers who are inspired by the extravagance of Marie Antoniette, especially John Galliano and his grandiose couture shows for Dior. It is also this style that, ultimately, inspired my Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, which had a fabulous corset and endless silk taffeta train. So, when I heard that a hotel was opening there, I knew I had to stay there.

