This vintage Swiss train might be the world’s most romantic rail journey

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Switzerland. Switzerland is a small landlocked country right in the heart of the Alps, bordered by Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Liechtenstein. The country’s ravishing mountain scenery, rural villages, glitzy ski resorts, pristine lakes, and green rolling pastures offer unbeatable winter adventures and summer outdoor experiences. The variety of different sights to see in Switzerland is truly incredible, ranging from giant glaciers, epic mountain peaks, and wild rivers, but also vibrant cities, world-class museums, and scenic train journeys. Luxury hotels are in abundant supply in Switzerland, ranging from lofty Alpine retreats to stylish lakeside resorts. Here’s my top 10 list of the most phenomenal luxury hotels and resorts in Switzerland.
Comments / 0