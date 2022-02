Stroke is a possible complication of COVID-19, and researchers say they now know when that risk is highest. A new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the risk of COVID-19-related ischemic stroke appears greatest in the first three days after you're diagnosed with the virus. Not just higher, but 10 times greater than during the period before a person contracts COVID-19.

