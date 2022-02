Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked. Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO