Apart from “thriller”, and it is a superlative thriller, it’s quite difficult to define what Chloe is all about. It seems – seems – to be a story about a very strange woman, someone who is part-stalker, part-Munchausen’s syndrome sufferer, part-fantasist, part-succubus, and entirely terrifying. An “interesting” central character, then. You really do fear for those who come into contact with any of her various identities…Played with a wonderful barmy intensity by Erin Doherty (who you may recognise as the rather more one-dimensional Princess Anne in The Crown), Becky Green is a single twenty-something woman still living with her...

