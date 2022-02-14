‘Robe of Gems’ Review: The Banality of Evil Is a Little Too Banal in Elliptical Anti-Thriller

Natalia López Gallardo makes waves with her disquieting debut set in rural Mexico. Dir/scr: Natalia López Gallardo. Mexico/Argentina/US. 2022. 118 mins. A visually stunning, thoughtful, and profoundly unsettling study of the impact of male violence on the lives of three women played out in the pitiless sunlight of rural southern Mexico, Natalia López Gallardo’s feature debut Robe Of Gems is creepy in all the right ways. Feeling like an experimental playbook of disturbing cinematic devices and atmospherics, this is about as close as a film can come to being a horror item without actually being one: because the real horror, we are not allowed to forget, is in the lives that the women are leading. It is a potent calling card for López Gallardo, who at Berlin takes her place amongst other female Mexican directors such as Fernanda Valadez and Tatiana Huezo who are currently making international waves.
