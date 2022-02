As many as 12% of adults age under 45 now report owning some crypto assets, double the same figure a year ago, according to data from Boring Money. Boring Money's Online Investing Report 2022, using its annual survey of nationally representative survey of 6,305 UK adults, also showed mobile is becoming an increasingly dominant medium for younger investors buying funds and shares, while social influences are now a critical factor prompting people to start investing for the first time.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO