The Atlanta Hawks (26-30) hit the court as 5.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic (13-46) on February 16, 2022. The Hawks knocked off the Cavaliers 124-116 in their last outing on Tuesday. Trae Young totaled a team-high 41 points to lead the team to the victory. They were favored by 2.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 220.5 point total. Their last time out, the Magic saw Franz Wagner score a team-high 26 points in a 121-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday. They covered the spread as 11-point underdogs, and the teams scored 232 total points to top the 222.5-point over/under.

