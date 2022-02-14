ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Urban Meyer, Bill Belichick Attended Former President Trump’s Super Bowl Party

By Mike McDaniel
 2 days ago

The two coaches were seen on social media at the former President’s party Sunday as the Rams faced the Bengals.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida on Sunday, and two of football’s most notable coaches were in attendance.

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and his wife, Shelley attended the event, per video of the event . Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his longtime partner, Linda Holliday, were also in attendance.

It’s a bit of an odd sight to see Belichick relaxing at a Super Bowl party. He and the Patriots have been frequent participants in the Super Bowl over the last two decades, reaching the game nine times en route to six championships.

Meyer could not translate his collegiate success to the NFL in 2021. He went just 2–11 with the Jaguars last season, a tumultuous campaign that ended with his firing in December .

