ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky

By Jeffrey Stiffarm
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABxA7_0eDzRJf500

Montanans have every reason to be proud of Luke Ployhar, a Hi-Line boy-made-good.

He was raised and educated in Montana, then moved away to explore opportunities in Hollywood, where he has had a successful career doing special effects work on major films.  His glamorous path has given him more resources than most of us who live in Montana can imagine, especially those of us on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, where the majority of our Aaniiih and Nakoda people live below the poverty line.

Historic unemployment on our Reservation often exceeded 70%, especially on the southern end, in and around the Little Rockies where Mr. Ployhar wants to bring more gold mining.

The legacy of gold mining in the Little Rockies has been devastating to our people from both cultural and environmental perspectives.  Therefore, our tribes have steadfastly resisted more mining ever since federal agents and gold-mining interests took the “Grinnell Notch” portion of the lands in the Little Rockies, promised to us in our solemn treaties with the United States in 1896, under express threat of starving our families and children if we did not agree to the land cession.

This grim history is recounted in numerous contemporaneous Congressional reports.  But despite that deadly threat, only 37 Gros Ventres consented to the 1896 cession.  This was because our land, and especially our mountains, are the foundation of our cultural practices.  The Little Rockies are home to many of our sacred sites and cultural ceremonies.  They are the place we go to fast, to pray, to engage in spiritual communion.

We endured the grave injustice of the loss of the Grinnell Notch, which was sliced and diced in various private land transactions thereafter.  One such transaction resulted in Ployhar being able to pay a substantial sum of money for a property roughly 20 years ago, easily outbidding our poor tribes.  He now seeks to explore gold mining on the property not withstanding near universal local opposition to his proposals.

Happily, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Administration and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have heard our concerns and pledged to follow Montana’s environmental laws requiring deeper professional analysis of Ployhar’s proposals.  This is a major change from past mining permitting in the area, where tribal concerns were ignored and proper methods of identification of cultural sites were not followed.

In short, the State of Montana has announced their intent to follow Montana law and to do better than past administrations.

Each of Ployhar’s arguments about why he should not have to comply with Montana law is meritless:

  1. The modest costs of compliance with Montana’s environmental laws are proportional to the potential damage of the proposed activity .  In his response to the DEQ’s decision, Ployhar complains about the cost of legal compliance in comparison to what he categorizes as the de minimus size of the exploratory activity he wishes to undertake.  Gold-mining is a highly environmentally destructive and toxic activity and Montana law requires DEQ’s closer analysis of the environmental effects of Ployhar’s proposal.
  1. The Tribes’ opposition to any further gold-mining is not predicated on a secret desire to mine and profit from any gold ourselves. Ployhar surmises that the tribes’ opposition to his proposal is because the tribes wish to extract gold.  Mr. Ployhar is mistaken.  The Aaniiih and Nakoda people have zero interest in any more gold mining on or near our reservation.  Water flows northward out of the Grinnell Notch on to our reservation.  That water is routinely and continuously bright orange and foul as the photos illustrate.  This intensive pollution is well-documented and persistent.  The pollutants of gold mining have poisoned us for generations, creating documented cancer clusters, including among children, in the communities at the southern end of our reservation.  We swim in the waters of Mission Canyon, important both for recreation as more or less our community pool, and also for certain ceremonies that require a cold plunge by participants.  For years, we bathed in and ingested the chemical remnants of more than a century of gold mining.  We are now continuously fighting to clean it up and restore the safety of the waters flowing to our permanent homeland.

Mr. Ployhar’s statement that “Any and all claims by the tribes of bad water extending onto their lands is a blatant falsehood. The water treatment facilities put in place by Pegasus Mining are able to capture and contain and process any historical elevated acidic waters” simply could not be more wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HF034_0eDzRJf500

Water from the Zortman Landusky mining site (Photo provided by the Fort Belknap Indian Community).

Ployhar’s strident response statement misses the mark on many things.  He is clearly angry and has failed to listen to our pleas not to take us down a path that further poisons our children and destroys their cultural heritage.  There is no conspiracy at work—we want our children to be safe, we want to be able to drink our water, we want the graves of our relatives to be at peace, and we want our sacred places left unmolested as was promised to us in our treaties with the United States.  These are modest dignities that we seek.

Ployhar’s response wonders if the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes are willing to listen to him.  We are and we will.  Our doors and hearts are open to conversations.  While we will not change our mind about gold-mining, just as our two-greats grandfathers stood against federal-backed gold tyranny in 1896, we also want to be fair to Ployhar.  Our greatest wish would be to buy him out, to give him fair value for the land and let him realize the benefits of his successful career.  We are also very willing to talk to him about non-mining economic development on the Hi-Line.  We would rather greet him as a neighbor than an enemy and seek to meet and talk together in hopes of finding a shared vision for the success—and health—of our broader Montana family.

The post Fort Belknap Indian Community responds to Luke Ployhar’s plans for mining at Zortman Landusky appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Federal judge temporarily rejects Rosebud expansion

A federal judge preliminarily ruled last Friday that the federal Office of Surface Mining did not sufficiently analyze the environmental impacts when it approved the expansion of the Rosebud mine in southeast Montana, which provides coal to the nearby Colstrip Power Plant. The Rosebud Mine is a 25,949-acre surface mine located near Colstrip. In 2011, […] The post Federal judge temporarily rejects Rosebud expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cities, towns see local control diminish with legislative action

In a growing trend, Montana’s lawmakers have been hamstringing the power of local governments on a variety of issues, from zoning to conservation to public health, according to a memo issued earlier this month by the city attorney in Missoula. “Historically, in recent decades, there were numerous instances of state preemption that directly affected the […] The post Montana cities, towns see local control diminish with legislative action appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Protestors gather to oppose NorthWestern’s proposed Yellowstone County power plant

Between 100 and 200 people gathered on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse to protest NorthWestern Energy’s proposal to build a natural-gas fired electric plant in Laurel. The event, sponsored by the Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council and the Northern Plains Resource Council, had speakers, signs and signing. Most of the signs warned of the […] The post Protestors gather to oppose NorthWestern’s proposed Yellowstone County power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Contaminated groundwater plume near Victor shrinking

Some restrictions on shallow well use may be lifted. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Amendment to the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Bitterroot Valley Sanitary Landfill State Superfund Facility (facility). This amendment will make some changes original to the original 2002 ROD for the facility.
VICTOR, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Zortman, MT
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
montanarightnow.com

DNRC to conduct controlled burn at facility in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - The Department of Natural Resources will be doing a controlled burn Wednesday at their facility located on 8001 North Montana Avenue in Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook asking the public to not call dispatch to report the fire.
HELENA, MT
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Public access secured on 1,040 acres near Lolo Creek

The Missoula District of the Lolo National Forest recently became the steward and manager of an additional 1,040 acres of high-quality resource lands just west of Lolo. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and landowner Y.T. Timber, LLC, spearheaded efforts to move these lands into public ownership for the benefit of current and future generations.
LOLO, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Columbia Insight

Long-awaited update: Court cancels mining permits near Mount St. Helens

Forest Service, BLM violated law by authorizing exploratory drilling in Washington’s Green River Valley. Conservationists want a permanent solution The post Long-awaited update: Court cancels mining permits near Mount St. Helens appeared first on Columbia Insight. Long-awaited update: Court cancels mining permits near Mount St. Helens was first posted on February 15, 2022 at 8:40 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Whitefish billionaire announces donation to affordable housing

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Whitefish property owner told us he just committed to an affordable housing project in the city. But just days ago, Mark Jones and others threatened to cut off donations if the Mountain Gateway project made it past the City Council. It didn't. The proposed project...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Gold Mining#Indian Tribes#Montanans#Reservation#Congressional#Grinnell Notch#Univ
yourbigsky.com

Fastest growing cities in Montana

Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana PSC considers new garbage hauling service in Missoula

The Montana Public Service Commission is weighing whether a competing garbage hauling service can operate in Missoula County, which currently is served by Republic Services of Montana. L&L Site Services, which operates in Gallatin County, tried in 2018 to enter the market in Missoula. The PSC turned down the application after the case landed in […] The post Montana PSC considers new garbage hauling service in Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Big problems with small nuclear reactor proposals for Montana

Politicians and investor-owned utilities are now proposing small nuclear reactors in Montana to replace the old coal-fired power plants at Colstrip. For the last 44 years a successful Citizens’ Initiative banned nuclear power in Montana unless approved by the voters. But Republican majorities in the 2021 Montana legislature repealed the initiative and Republican Gov. Greg […] The post Big problems with small nuclear reactor proposals for Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

DEQ pauses Zortman Landusky project, but mine owner may move forward with larger project

On Thursday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality announced that it would require a small mining operation to undergo more historical and environmental assessment before taking as much as a 125 tons of rock for metallurgic sampling. The new requirement came after the nearby Fort Belknap Indian Community raised concerns about the site’s archaeological and […] The post DEQ pauses Zortman Landusky project, but mine owner may move forward with larger project appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Daily Montanan

Tell Fish, Wildlife and Parks to STOP when it comes to new elk rules

If you’ve become lost in the woods, what should you do? If you’ve taken Hunter Education, or any outdoor training, you know what to do. STOP: Sit. Think. Observe. Plan. That is what Montana hunters want the Fish and Wildlife Commission to do at their Friday meeting on elk season setting. Just STOP. The public […] The post Tell Fish, Wildlife and Parks to STOP when it comes to new elk rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

After Hunters Legally Take 23 Wolves That Ranged Outside Yellowstone, Montana to Close Region When 6 More Wolves Are Taken

Montana wildlife commissioners unanimously voted on Jan. 28 to close the wolf hunting and trapping season in Region 3, which borders Yellowstone National Park, after six more wolves are taken, reports the Independent Record. Last Friday’s decision means that wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 will close if (or when) six more wolves are killed in the region. So far 76 wolves have already been taken by hunters and trappers in Region 3. That’s six fewer than the 82-wolf threshold that would have normally triggered a mid-season review by the commission, as outlined by the 2021-22 regulations. That original threshold of 82 wolves was not a quota, but the MFWP Commission is treating it like one after Friday’s meeting.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

New American Prairie purchase will open up nearly 10,000 acres to the public

When American Prairie acquired the 73 Ranch last month, it got a wildlife rich ranch located along the Musselshell River in Garfield and Petroleum Counties. But the public will get more than 9,300 acres of public land that it has never had access to in the deal. In the same month that two of the […] The post New American Prairie purchase will open up nearly 10,000 acres to the public appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy