MS Anime Festival coming to Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Anime Festival will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The event will be March 12-13 and will celebrate anime and manga, as well as general pop culture and animation. There will be guests, vendors, artists and fan groups.

The festival will be open the following hours:

March 12 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 13 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.