ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MS Anime Festival coming to Trade Mart

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXjtN_0eDzRF8B00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Anime Festival will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival set for March 26

The event will be March 12-13 and will celebrate anime and manga, as well as general pop culture and animation. There will be guests, vendors, artists and fan groups.

The festival will be open the following hours:

  • March 12 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • March 13 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

LeFleur Piano Trio returning for encore concert

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The LeFleur Piano Trio will return for an encore performance on Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Concert Hall on the Belhaven campus. The ensemble will present two great works; Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49” and Bedrich Smetana’s “Piano […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Blues Marathon to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blues Marathon returns to the capital city this weekend. Runners from around the world will be racing through the city of Jackson while enjoying live music from local artist. Visit Jackson predicts the event will have a substantial economic impact for the city’s tourism. Hundreds of volunteers and spectators are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

River City Toy Fest to be held in April

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The River City Toy Fest will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on April 30, 2022. Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an early bird admission at 9:00 a.m. for $20. Regular admission will be $10, and kids 12 […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

HGTV star, Ole Miss alumnus gives back to university

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – HGTV star and University of Mississippi alumnus Ben Napier found unique ways to give back to the university through his skills and craftsmanship. In August, Ben and his wife and co-star, Erin Napier, delivered a handcrafted desk to the Department of English, with a special touch of it being built using […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
WJTV 12

Dixie National Rodeo events for Feb. 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is being held in Jackson until Sunday, February 20. All events are held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The schedule of events for Wednesday, February 16 is as follows: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral (off Midway, behind Barn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tour guides wanted at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for Licensed Battlefield Guides. Licensed Battlefield Guides are not Federal or park employees, but are licensed through the park via special Congressional legislation to provide guided tours through the park. Applicants must pass a thorough written exam on the Civil War, particularly the campaigns […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

MS Aquarium to offer Mardi Gras bead recycling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2022, the Mississippi Aquarium is partnering with the Arc of Greater New Orleans, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast to offer Mardi Gras bead and trinket recycling. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign, and it is loaded with chemicals like bromine […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Holmes CC Ridgeland to host career fair

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced Holmes Community College (HCC) Career-Technical Education (CTE) will hold a Career Fair on the Ridgeland campus. The event will be on February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the McGowan Workforce Training Center. Participants are asked to bring an updated resume. They’re also asked to dress business […]
RIDGELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime And Manga#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Amazon pushes back opening date for Mississippi facility

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Amazon has pushed back the opening of a huge distribution facility in Mississippi. The company announced plans for a third fulfillment center in Mississippi about 15 months months ago, The Clarion Ledger reported. The 700,000-square-foot facility in Madison County is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. The company still plans […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Richard Schwartz talks about popular 2022 Super Bowl commercial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commercials are one of the most talked about parts of the Super Bowl. If you were in Mississippi, you probably saw Richard Schwartz’s commercial. The commercial features Prince, Cher, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Elvis and Snoop Dogg impersonators. WJTV 12 News talked to Schwartz about the inspiration for the commercial. “It’s […]
NFL
WJTV 12

New well system operational at MS State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said after nearly a year of work, a new water well system has been built at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The well is separate from the City of Jackson’s water system. The historic ice storm in 2021 left most of the city without […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business owners frustrated over trash buildup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – South Jackson business owners said they’re frustrated because their trash has not been picked up in weeks. Wallace Owens, the owner of Mr. Gators, said routine trash pickups are being neglected. With their bins overflowing, they said the trash is beginning to blow onto the street. Owens and a neighboring business […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

MS Lottery makes January 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its January 2022 transfer of $10,342,242.58 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $74,391,617.33. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Buddy the dog leaves hospital with new foster

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Buddy, the dog that was severely burned by a child, left the hospital with his new foster after 10 months of treatment. Buddy was rescued in Tate County in April 2021. It was discovered that he had been intentionally set on fire and was found with severe burns to his […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl Public Schools to host job fair

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Public School District announced a job fair will be held on Friday, February 25. The event will be at Pearl Upper Elementary from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Leaders will be takings applicants for the following positions: Certified Teachers Assistant Teachers Transportation Child Nutrition Kelly Services Substitute […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Schools to host virtual hiring series

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host its annual Teach JPS Thursdays: A JPS Virtual Hiring Series for Educators. The series will begin March 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. During this virtual hiring series for educators, they will have an opportunity to speak with school level and district level personnel […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Medical Center will host a blood drive on Thursday, February 17. Blood Drive 2022 will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) motorcoach at the Copiah County Medical Center at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Community celebrates JSU Day at Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sonic Boom kicked off “JSU Football Day” at the Mississippi State Capitol, where city leaders and members of the community celebrated the Tigers on their 11-2 season. “We’re very proud of you, we look forward to seeing what you will continue to do,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. Players […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Party to help raise funds for ‘A Home for Brad’

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will help raise funds for Deputy Brad Sullivan. Sullivan was shot in the head in the line of duty in September 2019. The Dixie National Back the Blue Afterparty will be held on Saturday, February 19 […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MS Match 5 player wins more than $520K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a lucky Mississippi Match 5 player became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far. The person won $524,976. The drawing was the 22nd drawing for the 5-digit in-state draw game jackpot. The winning numbers were 02-13-15-19-28. The winning ticket was sold at Ramey’s located at 100 Highway […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy