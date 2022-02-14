Man plunges 75 feet off embankment at aerial tramway in California, rescuers say

A 21-year-old hiker who tried to take a photo on an Arizona mountaintop fell to his death earlier this week, authorities have said. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of the Flatiron Trail summit at the Los Dutchman State Park. He slipped and fell approximately 700ft and died on Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.The police received an emergency call around 12.45am on Monday from his friend, who has not been identified.Jacobson went “to the edge to take a photo” and lost his footing when he slipped, the sheriff said.His body was retrieved from the Flatiron...

