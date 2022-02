CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square plans to list its downtown Cleveland luxury apartment high-rise, The Lumen, for sale, less than two years after its completion. The 34-story, 318-apartment building at Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, across the street from three of the arts district’s venues, should hit the market “any day now,” Matthew Lawton, an executive managing director for the Jones Lang LaSalle Capital Markets brokerage firm marketing it, wrote in an email Wednesday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO