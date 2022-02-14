Report: Notre Dame honing in on NFL assistant, former ACC coach for defensive coordinator

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Notre Dame is looking towards the NFL to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy. According to John Brice of Football Scoop, the Fighting Irish are zeroing in on Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden for the position.

“Per multiple sources in both the NFL and collegiate levels, Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden has emerged as the primary target to join first-year Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s staff as defensive coordinator,” wrote Brice.

Moreover, Brice stated Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman took a methodical approach in finding his assistants. Instead of simply going on a hiring spree, the leader of the Fighting Irish identified the best candidates and fits, regardless of their timeline to join the team.

“Showing a methodical approach and patience beyond that of a coach in just his second month atop a major program, Freeman has thoroughly vetted a litany of candidates to replace himself as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator,” added Brice. “But specifically within the past two weeks that focus zeroed in on Golden, who’s spent the past six seasons as an NFL assistant coach with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.”

Of course, Golden’s experience as a head coach at the collegiate level helped elevate him above other candidates. From 2006-2010, Golden led the Temple Owls into battle. Then, from 2011-2015, Golden was the head coach at the University of Miami. After his stint at Miami, Golden took his talents to the NFL. Now, Freeman is bringing him back to the college game at Notre Dame.

As you can see, Marcus Freeman is assembling an impressive staff for his first season. With Al Golden coming to South Bend, the Fighting Irish are in good shape for 2022 and beyond.

More on Al Golden, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Additionally, Al Golden isn’t the only talented coach who joined Notre Dame this week. After much deliberation, rising star Deland McCullough joined Marcus Freeman as the running backs coach for the Fighting Irish.

Moreover, McCullough spent last year as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana. He has plenty of experience coaching running backs at the college level, but he also spent time in the NFL. In 2020, McCullough helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Giants attempted to bring him to New York this offseason, but he opted to join Notre Dame.

“Deland is as dynamic as you will find in our game when it comes to helping players reach, and at times even exceed, their potential,” Freeman said in a statement. “I have admired his work from a distance for several years, and I am so excited for our running backs to be able to bring in a coach who is going to get the most out of them on the field and also help them achieve their goals off of the field.”

It’s evident Marcus Freeman is putting the right coaches in the right positions. Notre Dame will be an interesting team to watch throughout his first season as the leader of the Fighting Irish.