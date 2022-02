Hello, my fellow Harvest Runners! It’s TamTu from the community team at Vertigo Games. I’m excited to talk to you about everything that’s in the works for After the Fall in the upcoming Frontrunner Season, which is part of the game’s Launch Edition and will be available to all players. Since After the Fall launched on December 9, we’ve taken your feedback and implemented updates to the game already, and we’ve been working hard to bring you the first season of content very soon! To start off, Horde Mode is coming to the game in mid-February, followed by more content in the upcoming months. So without further ado, let me fill you in on everything that’s coming in this Frontrunner Season.

