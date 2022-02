Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Lu Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday versus the New York Knicks. Dort will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the shelf for Monday's game. The Thunder only have one more contest after that before the All-Star break, so they may decide to hold Dort out Wednesday as well. Look for Ty Jerome, Tre Mann, Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Wiggins to take on larger roles versus the Knicks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO