This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State
A Lancaster restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state , which included Ida's Cafe as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"At Ida's , consider getting the sugar cookie pancakes. These fan-favorite pancakes taste just like Grandma's sugar cookies," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best pancakes in every state:
- Alabama- Over Easy (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Kava's Pancake House (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Hash Kitchen (Multiple locations)
- Arkansas- Preludes Breakfast Bar (Fayetteville)
- California- Uncle Bill's Pancake House (Manhattan Beach)
- Colorado- The Patio Place (Salida)
- Connecticut- The Cottage (Westport)
- Delaware- Drip Cafe (Hockessin)
- Florida- The Pancakery (Multiple locations)
- Georgia- Oy! (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Koko Head Cafe (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Hoot Owl Cafe (Ponderay)
- Illinois- Wildberry Cafe (Multiple locations)
- Indiana- Le Peep (Valparaiso)
- Iowa- Bluebird Diner (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Hanover Pancake House (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Toast on Market (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Alma (New Orleans)
- Maine- Miss Portland Diner (Portland)
- Maryland- The Breakfast Shoppe (Saverna Park)
- Massachusetts- Ball Square Cafe (Somerville)
- Michigan- Cafe Meli (Portage)
- Minnesota- Maria's Cafe (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast (Multiple locations)
- Missouri- The Brunchonette (Joplin)
- Montana- Main Street Over Easy. (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Jimmy's Egg (Omaha)
- Nevada- Stacks and Yolks (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)
- New Jersey- The Corner (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Central Grill and Coffee House (Albuquerque)
- New York- Sunday in Brooklyn (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- Honey and Salt (Flat Rock)
- North Dakota- Darcy's Cafe (Grand Forks)
- Ohio- Katalina's (Harrison West)
- Oklahoma- Kitchen No. 324 (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Jam on Hawthorne (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Ida's Cafe (Lancaster)
- Rhode Island- Corner Cafe (Newport)
- South Carolina- Harry's Breakfast Pancakes (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Roll'n Pin Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Flapjack's Pancake Cabin (Multiple locations)
- Texas- Crave Kitchen and Bar (Multiple locations)
- Utah- Penny Ann's Cafe (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Parker's Maple Barn (Mason)
- Virginia- Pocahontas Pancakes (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Skillet (Multiple locations)
- West Virginia- Blue White Grill (Martinsburg)
- Wisconsin- Mickies Dairy Bar (Madison)
- Wyoming- The Middle Fork (Lander)
