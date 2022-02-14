Voices: Kurt Zouma’s animal cruelty wasn’t just a ‘silly mistake’ – it should have consequences

The prime minister’s sister and LBC host Rachel Johnson has told her listeners that she wants everyone to “move on” from Kurt Zouma ’s “one silly mistake”. Johnson’s concern is that people “overreacting” about the issue could lead to the end of Zouma’s career.

The “one silly mistake” Johnson is referring to is, of course, the video posted by Zouma’s brother on Snapchat, showing the West Ham defender abusing his Bengal cats in his London home. He drop-kicks one of his cats into a kitchen cabinet, and slaps one in the head so hard that it spins across a worktop.

Misplacing your keys is a “silly mistake”. A grown man violently assaulting animals is not. Animal cruelty should have serious consequences, and I’m glad we’re not done talking about it.

Johnson said: “I do think we are in danger of overreacting and cancelling Kurt Zouma for one misguided kick in his kitchen which his silly brother posted on social media. He’s 27, clearly he’s old enough to know better! But do we really want to live in a world where one silly mistake can lead to the end of somebody’s career? I think we don’t. I think he has taken his punishment, his cats are now no longer in the house.”

The removal of Zouma’s cats by the RSPCA should only be the first step – not the end of this story. West Ham United are, quite rightly, facing calls to sack Zouma . This should definitely be a conversation, because what message does it send if there are no meaningful consequences for cruel and abusive behaviour?

Often, when people in the spotlight get caught doing disgraceful things, there are calls for their glittering careers to be protected; as though their right to be successful trumps the safety and dignity of other people – and in this case, animals. Johnson’s plea that "there are bigger issues at stake" is typical of this mindset.

What are these “bigger issues”? West Ham having a good season? Kurt Zouma being able to continue earning a professional footballer’s salary? I don’t think that’s more important than setting a standard in public life, and showing those who look up to sports stars that things like animal cruelty aren’t cool or funny or acceptable.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and Zouma’s club is waiting for the outcome of this before making a decision on whether to donate his fortnightly wages of £250,000 to animal charities and send him on an animal welfare course.

The way we treat animals is worthy of wider discussion. The vast majority of us know that our pets, which we are supposed to care for, are not toys. They are living beings and should be treated with respect.

I hope Zouma’s actions spark a debate about more “acceptable” forms of cruelty, for example in sports like horse racing, the reality of the meat and dairy industry and the barbaric practice of fox hunting – which Johnson’s brother Boris once wrote about “loving” because of the “semi-sexual relation with the horse”.

If Zouma is indeed “cancelled” because of his actions, as Johnson fears, then perhaps it shows that we’re taking something important seriously.

However, plenty of “cancelled” figures suffer no real financial penalties, are still given huge media platforms and their careers don’t take much of a hit – for examples, just think of Piers Morgan and J.K. Rowling; or Marilyn Manson, who features on Kanye West’s album Donda , despite facing multiple lawsuits over allegations of sexual assault.

I doubt Rachel Johnson even needs to worry, as the West Ham United manager, David Moyes, still decided to select Zouma for last weekend’s match against Leicester City ( though he didn’t play because he was “unwell” ).

But by calling for people to move on and forget about Zouma’s disgusting abuse of his pet cats, she is reminding us that successful men and their careers are of paramount importance, no matter what they are found out to have done.