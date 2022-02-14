ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Voices: Kurt Zouma’s animal cruelty wasn’t just a ‘silly mistake’ – it should have consequences

By Harriet Williamson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMJs1_0eDzNZ6x00

The prime minister’s sister and LBC host Rachel Johnson has told her listeners that she wants everyone to “move on” from Kurt Zouma ’s “one silly mistake”. Johnson’s concern is that people “overreacting” about the issue could lead to the end of Zouma’s career.

The “one silly mistake” Johnson is referring to is, of course, the video posted by Zouma’s brother on Snapchat, showing the West Ham defender abusing his Bengal cats in his London home. He drop-kicks one of his cats into a kitchen cabinet, and slaps one in the head so hard that it spins across a worktop.

Misplacing your keys is a “silly mistake”. A grown man violently assaulting animals is not. Animal cruelty should have serious consequences, and I’m glad we’re not done talking about it.

Johnson said: “I do think we are in danger of overreacting and cancelling Kurt Zouma for one misguided kick in his kitchen which his silly brother posted on social media. He’s 27, clearly he’s old enough to know better! But do we really want to live in a world where one silly mistake can lead to the end of somebody’s career? I think we don’t. I think he has taken his punishment, his cats are now no longer in the house.”

The removal of Zouma’s cats by the RSPCA should only be the first step – not the end of this story. West Ham United are, quite rightly, facing calls to sack Zouma . This should definitely be a conversation, because what message does it send if there are no meaningful consequences for cruel and abusive behaviour?

Often, when people in the spotlight get caught doing disgraceful things, there are calls for their glittering careers to be protected; as though their right to be successful trumps the safety and dignity of other people – and in this case, animals. Johnson’s plea that "there are bigger issues at stake" is typical of this mindset.

What are these “bigger issues”? West Ham having a good season? Kurt Zouma being able to continue earning a professional footballer’s salary? I don’t think that’s more important than setting a standard in public life, and showing those who look up to sports stars that things like animal cruelty aren’t cool or funny or acceptable.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and Zouma’s club is waiting for the outcome of this before making a decision on whether to donate his fortnightly wages of £250,000 to animal charities and send him on an animal welfare course.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The way we treat animals is worthy of wider discussion. The vast majority of us know that our pets, which we are supposed to care for, are not toys. They are living beings and should be treated with respect.

I hope Zouma’s actions spark a debate about more “acceptable” forms of cruelty, for example in sports like horse racing, the reality of the meat and dairy industry and the barbaric practice of fox hunting – which Johnson’s brother Boris once wrote about “loving” because of the “semi-sexual relation with the horse”.

If Zouma is indeed “cancelled” because of his actions, as Johnson fears, then perhaps it shows that we’re taking something important seriously.

However, plenty of “cancelled” figures suffer no real financial penalties, are still given huge media platforms and their careers don’t take much of a hit – for examples, just think of Piers Morgan and J.K. Rowling; or Marilyn Manson, who features on Kanye West’s album Donda , despite facing multiple lawsuits over allegations of sexual assault.

I doubt Rachel Johnson even needs to worry, as the West Ham United manager, David Moyes, still decided to select Zouma for last weekend’s match against Leicester City ( though he didn’t play because he was “unwell” ).

But by calling for people to move on and forget about Zouma’s disgusting abuse of his pet cats, she is reminding us that successful men and their careers are of paramount importance, no matter what they are found out to have done.

Comments / 11

iceman lerner
2d ago

glad cat is away from him, ban him from having animals for life, donate that 250,000 to animal charity and community service. a few nights in the clink wouldn't hurt either!! make an example of him. hopefully kitty will find a loving home!!

Reply
28
nancy erickson
1d ago

This is pure animal abuse, he is not sorry, he is only sorry he got caught!!!!He showed us what a disgusting human being he really is. Imagine how many times he did this to those poor cats before he got caught!!!!!!!

Reply
15
Martin Katy
1d ago

Anyone who is in sports or the public eye should not have pets especially when they think it is funny to video the abuse. They all need to do their part and pay the price for wanting fame. I am tired of people who feel that they are privileged to abuse whoever and whatever they want. Put him in jail.

Reply
13
Related
TMZ.com

Authorities Take Kurt Zouma's Cats After Soccer Star Was Seen Beating Animals On Video

Authorities in the UK have confirmed to TMZ Sports that Kurt Zouma's cats have been taken from the soccer star after he was seen on video kicking and slapping the animals. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells us the two cats were taken this week ... as it continues to investigate the footballer for animal abuse.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Rachel Johnson
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
David Moyes
Telegraph

Kurt Zouma's cats taken by RSPCA with footballer fined £250k by West Ham

Kurt Zouma’s two cats have been confiscated by the RSPCA and the player has been fined £250,000 by West Ham United for kicking and slapping one of them. Zouma also lost his boot deal with Adidas, while West Ham’s ‘official wellness partner’ Vitality suspended its sponsorship of the Premier League side over their refusal to drop him for their match against Watford.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Lawsuits#Uk#Lbc
The Independent

Animal charity call for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted over cat-kicking video

A spokesperson for the animal charity Blue Cross has called for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted for animal cruelty over a video that shows him kicking and slapping his cat.Becky Thwaites appeared on BBC News to discuss the incident and said that while it was pleasing to see the West Ham footballer apologise, the charity disagreed with his suggestion that his pets are "loved and cherished". "Whilst an apology is welcome, ultimately we want to see a prosecution for a horrific case of animal cruelty," Thwaites said.Sign up to our newsletters here.
ANIMALS
punditarena.com

Ireland’s Katie McCabe hits out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse

Footage of the West Ham player abusing his pet has been shared widely. Ireland’s Katie McCabe has hit out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse, after footage of him kicking his cat has been released. Zouma is being widely criticised over the incident, which was filmed by his...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

‘Relentless calls and constant abuse’: why Britain’s vets are in crisis

Vets are no strangers to pressure, but Covid and the huge boom in pets means they have never been busier – or experienced so much stress. By the summer of 2020, veterinary practices were beginning to feel the effects of the pandemic pet boom. That was the time that Melanie, a small-animal vet from the southeast of England, realised she no longer wanted to be in the profession. The feeling left her at a loss. All she’d ever done was eat, breathe and sleep veterinary medicine. Like many vets she had been inspired since she was a child: religiously watching TV shows such as Animal Hospital and Vets in Practice, mucking out stables to embellish her university application and completing a five-year degree before finding work at a busy practice. It was a vocation, not a job: she simply loved animals. “Ever since I knew what a vet was, I wanted to be one,” she says. “I don’t remember a time when I didn’t want to do that – until now.”
ANIMALS
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Living peacefully with coyotes means respecting their boundaries

On average, three people per year are “attacked” (that means bitten or scratched) by coyotes across Canada. In comparison, an average of 180 Canadians per year are reportedly struck by lightning. Critically, 100 per cent of incidents involving coyotes are linked to human feeding. I have studied coyotes and other wild canids for over 30 years. Co-existence with coyotes is possible. My understanding comes from many places: being a care-giver to orphaned coyote pups, studying the development of coyote play and communication, helping trap and radio-collar them, supervising multiple theses and, most recently, monitoring a multi-generational coyote family for years....
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Chicken Becomes Unlikely BFFs With A House Cat

Cats are natural predators, and chickens are natural prey. As such, they make natural enemies. Growing up, we used to raise chicks and we’d always keep the cats far away from the little birds until they were old enough to fight back. Even then, we had to keep a close eye on them just in case the cats decided to get feisty.
ANIMALS
BBC

Tarleton couple who admitted 'barbaric' pony cruelty spared jail

A couple who admitted keeping ponies in the worst conditions an RSPCA inspector had ever seen have been spared jail due to their "medical needs and age". The RSPCA said Barbara and Jack Carter, 73 and 75, neglected "every basic aspect" of care for nine horses, eight of which had to be put down.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy