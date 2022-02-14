ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

By Greg Evans
 2 days ago
Jason Reitman , who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman , on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.”

The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.”

Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers

For additional tributes to Ivan Reitman, go here.

Ivan Reitman Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Was 75

Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Twins, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news to the AP. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the outlet. The statement continues, “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will...
Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers – Updated

UPDATED WITH LATEST, after Sunday 9:31PM post: After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as the Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, died Saturday night, leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to...
Dan Aykroyd Joins ‘Ghostbusters’ Family In Paying Tribute To Ivan Reitman

Dan Aykroyd, who not only played the role of the brilliant Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters but was a creative force behind the blockbuster 1980s supernatural comedies, expressed his sympathies today about Ivan Reitman’s death. “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me,” said Aykroyd in a statement sent to Deadline. “Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?” Aykroyd joins former franchise castmate Ernie Hudson, aka Winston Zeddemore, who weighed in to pay tribute to Reitman last...
Photos: Ivan Reitman through the years

Ivan Reitman Director Ivan Reitman, from the film "No Strings Attached" poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him. Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.
Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
Ivan Reitman obituary

When the hot young comics from Saturday Night Live spilled over into cinema in the late 1970s, they needed film-makers who could marshal their unruly talents. That task fell to John Landis, Harold Ramis and especially to Ivan Reitman, who has died aged 75. Having produced the off-Broadway National Lampoon...
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

The former bodybuilder and actor described Reitman as a ‘mensch’ – meaning a person of honour and integrity. Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75. The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman...
‘Ghostbusters’ Star Dan Aykroyd Reflects on Losing Friend Ivan Reitman

On Monday (February 14th), Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd took to his Twitter account to reflect on losing the franchise’s director and friend Ivan Reitman. In his tweet, the Ghostbusters castmate declares, “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason, and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion, and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”
Ivan Reitman was the master of the buddy comedy

Ivan Reitman didn’t make any potato chip commercials. But during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, I found myself thinking about the “Ghostbusters” director, who died Saturday at 75, after seeing the commercial with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen sharing a bag of Lay’s and mock-reminiscing about their bromance.
lvan Reitman Once Recalled the ‘Strangeness’ of Returning to Slovak Roots

Click here to read the full article. This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn’t be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn’t completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his “Evolution” at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...
R.I.P. Ivan Reitman: Jason Reitman, Paul Feig, Judd Apatow & More React To Filmmaker’s Passing

Yesterday, the world found out that legendary filmmaker, Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker behind some of the most iconic comedies of all time, including “Ghostbusters,” “Stripes,” and “Kindergarten Cop” (I’ll fight you about that last one), touched millions with his work over the decades. And as you might expect, this news led to an outpouring of love of social media.
Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Speaks Out About What Dad Ivan Reitman Would Want Most After His Passing: ‘Nothing Would Make Him Happier’

The cinema community was faced with some sad news this past weekend, as it was reported that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at the age of 75. Since then, numerous celebrities have taken the time to pay tribute to the late moviemaking titan. His family also spoke out on his passing via a sweet statement. Now, the late director’s son, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, is speaking out about his dad. And in doing so, he revealed the one thing his father would want most right now, saying that “nothing would make him happier.”
Ivan Reitman Told Me the Secret To Why Kids Love ‘Ghostbusters’

At the age of 75, legendary film director Ivan Reitman has died. Although he directed the comedy classics Stripes, Meatballs, and Twins, he’ll forever be remembered for Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). For those who came of age in the ’80s and ’90s, the original Ghostbusters isn’t just...
