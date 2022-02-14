ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic college in Alabama gets its own locally brewed beer

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A small Roman Catholic college on the Alabama coast now has its own beer.

Spring Hill College in Mobile said it is joining with Braided River Brewing Co. to launch Portier Pale Ale, a low-alcohol craft brew made for the school. It was developed by a 2019 graduate of the college, Hannah Shankman.

UA renames Bibb Graves Hall as Autherine Lucy Hall, solely keeping name of school’s first Black student

The beer was released Thursday at a restaurant in the student center called McKinney’s. The first 50 people got custom glasses decorated with the name of the beer, which Shankman said has a taste that includes hints of orange and pineapple.

“The bitterness is dialed way down so that all beer lovers from beginners to seasoned can enjoy it,” she said.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill describes itself as the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast. Located in Mobile, Braided River Brewing says it produces beer inspired by the Gulf Coast.

During Black History Month, Birmingham buses will feature historic residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During Black History Month, the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority will roll out buses to honor local Black Birmingham residents for their activism and achievements. The 2022 bus design depicts images and quotes from three successful black leaders who have made an impact on Birmingham, including: Charlotte Shaw – BJCTA Executive Director […]
