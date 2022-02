Kicking the doors off of plans to make the 2022 Netflix movie schedule an even greater behemoth than its 2021 slate, the streaming platform has dropped its first look at a ton of goodies headed our way in the year to come. Naturally, there were two titles that I was looking forward to hearing about, and both Knives Out 2 and The Gray Man were showcased in this quick but effective sneak preview. Of course, now that I’ve seen both Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in action via the Russo Brothers’ espionage thriller, I kind of have James Bond on the brain.

