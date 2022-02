Lightyear has a brand new poster this morning that shows off the Space Ranger. Pixar fans got quite a surprise this morning as Disney dropped another trailer for the upcoming movie. This clip did more to establish Chris Evans' version of the character and his mission to unfamiliar planets. His small cat sidekick played by Peter Sohn also got a lot of screen time too. Lightyear seems poised to hit both the action-adventure tone and the comedy that a lot of family films use as well. However, as the poster leans toward, there is a bit of an ominous presence somewhere in the film. Buzz might have a robot cat chirping away at certain moments, but there are some things he's going to have to face alone. The background of the poster shows off some very impressive architecture. In the trailer, you get a feel for this sandy planet and the nice people trying to help Buzz return home. Check out the new image for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO