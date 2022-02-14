West Hartford Police: Body cameras go live

West Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Starting today West Hartford Police initiate a live body-worn camera program, according to a spokesperson.

The department recently purchased approximately 130 body cameras. All officers will be wearing the cameras, from the Chief to the newest sworn officers, with all personnel trained to use them. In-car cameras have been in place in West Hartford since 2013. But the wearing of body cameras complies with the Police Accountability measure, enhancing overall transparency.

West Hartford Public Information Officer, Sergeant Amanda Martin said the cameras act as an independent witness. "Cameras can't be biased, obviously people can be. It captures everything. Videos don't lie. People like that video evidence and it holds people accountable. Us as well as people in the public. Also, for training purposes. We can go back and review our videos and see if we need to update things on the training end."

Mayor Shari Cantor endorses the move. "This gives the officers the ability to demonstrate their own professionalism to the community, allowing the community to have that appreciation as well."

Officer Martin said the cameras are always on in a buffering mode." So it's essentially recording, but not actively recording. The cameras have a 12-hour battery life. It can be plugged into a computer in the car if you see it getting low."