Brad Lichtenstein talks about PBS documentary 'Frontline Presents: American Reckoning'

History exists beyond what is written. In the new documentary, “Descendant,” the residents of Africatown, which is located in Mobile, Alabama, have shared stories about their African origins for generations, and for a large chunk of time — only amongst themselves — because this community was founded by enslaved ancestors who were transported in 1860 aboard the last known and illegal slave ship, The Clotilda.

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO