Brad Lichtenstein talks about PBS documentary 'Frontline Presents: American Reckoning'

Horses have been part of this country since long before there were national borders. Bill Pullman narrates a new documentary, “American Horses,” that delves into the history, and our current relationship, with four breeds that make up America’s great horse culture: the Mustang, Morgan, Appaloosa and Quarter Horse. As Executive Producer Fred Kaufman told the media, “The story of the horse in America is the story of America itself.”
FRONTLINE and Retro Report Present “American Reckoning”. The latest installment of FRONTLINE’s multiplatform Un(re)solved initiative, the film offers an extraordinary look at the civil rights era through rare archival footage and the story of the murder of a local NAACP leader in Natchez, Mississippi. American Reckoning. Tue., Feb....
Tue. Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance. In collaboration with Retro Report, Frontline takes an extraordinary look at the civil rights era—the violence and resistance—through rare footage filmed more than 50-years ago in Natchez, Mississippi and the still-unresolved killing of local NAACP leader Wharlest Jackson Sr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Above video is from a different documentary, directed by Ken Burns on Muhammad Ali's life and legacy in Louisville. A documentary on the world-renowned boxer Muhammad Ali will soon be airing on television across the nation in honor of Black History Month. City of...
INDIANAPOLIS – A new three-part documentary premiered over the weekend that celebrates the history of black comedy and its connection to hip hop. Guy Torry, comedian, actor, and co-producer of “Phat Tuesdays, the era of hip hop comedy” talks more about it!
As I sit back and try to write this piece on a new documentary premiering on PBS, I can’t help but think about what it meant to be Black in America and living in the south during the 1960s. Families living in constant fear that a loved one might...
Can blue jeans reflect the fabric of history, when so many myths surrounding them were made up of whole cloth? “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), presents “Riveted: The History of Jeans,” a glance at facets of the American story refracted through the lens of shifting attitudes toward this durable material.
History exists beyond what is written. In the new documentary, “Descendant,” the residents of Africatown, which is located in Mobile, Alabama, have shared stories about their African origins for generations, and for a large chunk of time — only amongst themselves — because this community was founded by enslaved ancestors who were transported in 1860 aboard the last known and illegal slave ship, The Clotilda.
A free advanced screening of “Apart” will take place on Thursday at the San Marcos Public Library. The documentary highlights a trend that incarceration of women in the United States has grown 800%, the majority of whom are mothers, since the launch of the War on Drugs. The...
In August 1965, following a brutal attack on local NAACP President George Metcalf, Black residents in Natchez, Mississippi, decided to defend themselves. Several Black activists drove from Natchez to Bogalusa, Louisiana, to meet members of the Deacons for Defense and Justice, a civil rights group that emphasized armed self-protection against white supremacist violence. Those Natchez residents returned home not only loaded with guns from the Deacons, but also with a clear mission: to defend and protect their communities.
ATHENS, OH – Tom Jennings lives in New York City, but has been giving to WOUB Public Media since 2008. You may wonder why someone who lives that far away would become a WOUB member. Jennings, who is a producer, writer, and director for PBS FRONTLINE, says the explanation is simple – Athens is home and WOUB inspired his public media career.
When David Siev got the news the documentary he made about his family in his hometown of Bad Axe was named an official selection of the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, he was standing with his fiancée and producing partner underneath the big Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City in December.
If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
Virgin Islander Kaeche Liburd joined the PBS Production team for The American Masters – Marian Anderson: “The Whole World in Her Hands,” which premieres nationwide Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. EST, 10 p.m. AST. In honor of Black History Month and Anderson’s February 27, 1897, 125th birthday,...
Here is the New Jersey Film Festival Filmmaker Spring 2022 Video Q+A with When Claude Got Shot Director Brad Lichtenstein, Claude Motley, Festival Juror Izzy Bonvini as well as Festival Director Al Nigrin. When Claude Got Shot will be playing Online for 24 hours on Saturday, February 5, 2022!. For...
PBS will premiere a new documentary about Harriet Tubman this fall, the broadcaster announced recently. "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" will offer a "nuanced portrait" of the Underground Railroad conductor who freed more than 300 enslaved people before settling in Auburn, PBS said in a news release. The documentary will...
American Diplomat tells the story of three Black ambassadors who demanded equal treatment for those who represented the U.S. abroad. Among them was Roanoke native Edward Dudley, a 37-year-old lawyer with the NAACP. Appointed by President Truman, he was this country’s first African-American ambassador, sent to Liberia – one of just five places the state department deemed appropriate for Black diplomats.
Netflix is making a documentary about Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, a married couple who was arrested this week for allegedly conspiring to launder around $4.5 billion USD in Bitcoin. The couple was accused of getting the crypto from the 2016 Bitfinex hack, one of the largest...
To commemorate Black History Month, members of the community were invited to view a documentary titled “Power to Heal” at Messinger’s funeral home here in Payson. The film, produced in part by a grant from the Endowment for the Humanities, and narrated by actor Danny Glover, tells a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans. The Democrats of Rim Country, Women’s Caucus, brought it to the community.
In an era of plenty of TV, including many reboots, it’s refreshing to see some outlets take chances on offbeat programming. Sometimes those risks pay off creatively and ratings-wise (see: CBS’s “Ghosts,” not exactly a match with CBS’s multi-cam sitcoms) and sometimes they don’t. Creatively, Netflix’s “Murderville,” now streaming, falls in the latter category. It’s occasionally but not frequently funny.
