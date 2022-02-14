Smithers tire industry report available

According to the report by Renub Research, titled "Brazil Tire Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Brazil Tire Market Size reached US$ 6.29 Billion in 2021. Brazil is home to one of the most pre-eminent automotive markets, including tire is the significant component of a vehicle interacting with the road. In terms of annual new registrations, the characteristics of tires mainly influence the performance of a vehicle. Tires affect a vehicle's traction, handling, ride comfort, and fuel consumption. A tire is a ring-shaped component surrounding a wheel's rim to transfer the vehicle's weight from the axle into the wheel to the ground and provide traction on the surface.

