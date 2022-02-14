Quick way for Lubbock voters to show their love of democracy, “Candi-dating”
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Republican Party will host a speed-campaigning event, which the local GOP dubbed “Candi-dating.” The Republicans made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, one day before the event happens on Tuesday, February 15 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 6:00 p.m.
The idea is to allow the voters to chat with their political candidates. The GOP described it as groups of voters getting to move from table-to-table visiting with a different candidate at each for three minutes at a time.
Food will also be provided at the event. There was no mention flowers or chocolates. However, the Lubbock County Republicans said, “We will host a laid-back mixer, and a cash bar will be available.”
“There is no need to RSVP,” the Lubbock County Republicans said. In lieu of Valentines, “Just attend with a list of questions for the candidates that will likely represent you in the area.”
The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center is located at 2521 17th Street.

