ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Paxton announces lawsuit against Facebook for ‘stealing biometric data’ of users

By Patrick Cunningham, Madison Herber
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EqVi_0eDzH6un00

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday morning that he has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging the social media giant was stealing “biometric data” of users without their knowledge or consent. Paxton also have KETK an exclusive interview regarding the lawsuit.

The Attorney General alleged in a brief press conference and statement that Facebook “has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by statute as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app.”

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being. This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

AG Ken Paxton
Abbott signs Hughes’ social media censorship protection bill into law

To see video of the full press conference, click below:

Paxton also described Facebook’s actions that he said are misleading people.

“They have been taking photos, and videos as you think you’re doing this to relate to family and friends,” he said. “They use it to identify you, then use it for advertising purposes.”

Complaints about “Big Tech” companies reportedly censoring conservative views have become a significant issue among Republicans over the past few years.

Paxton, who’s making his announcement on the first day of early voting for the March 1 primaries, is not the first Texas politician to raise concerns.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes , R-Mineola, that requires large social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to make regular reports of removed content, create a complaint system and disclose their content regulation procedures.

Texas Politics Project poll finds Gov. Abbott pulling ahead, AG Paxton at risk of runoff

Specifically, the bill prevents social media companies with more than 50 million monthly users from banning users based on their political viewpoints. It also requires sites to disclose their content management and moderation policies and implement a complaint and appeals process for content they remove, providing a reason for the removal and a review of their decision.

To view the lawsuit, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. What is biometric data? If you have ever signed in to your […]
TECHNOLOGY
KLST/KSAN

After ‘Dr. Death,’ disciplinary records still a secret, despite state law

A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time will likely find incomplete, inaccurate and missing disciplinary actions — information that exists but kept secret from public view.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

One doctor, two states: Comparing Texas and North Carolina transparency

A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Texas patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time may find incomplete, inaccurate disciplinary action records — information that is easily accessible in other states. KXAN compares Texas' process to North Carolina's to see what's working there and the changes Texas could make.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Media General#Marshall#Ketk#Big Tech#Texans#Hughes#Republicans
KLST/KSAN

Dan Patrick, Kevin Sparks stop in Amarillo for campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle residents, along with members of the Republican party throughout the region, descended on Hodgetown Wednesday to hear from candidates from two races they will see on the Republican ballot in the March primary. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the incumbent running for an additional term, joined Texas State Senate District […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KLST/KSAN

Midland Christian staffers no longer in custody, jail records show

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Arrests made at Midland Christian School

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)-Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, several Midland Police vehicles pulled up to Midland Christian School in the 2000 block of Culver Drive. A short time later, about five people were taken out of the school in handcuffs and loaded into the police cars.  Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy