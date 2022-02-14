North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department.

Davie County firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze on McDaniel Road (Photo courtesy of Advance Fire Department)

At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald.

MacDonald’s son was home with a friend when the fire started. They were in the basement and heard a sound upstairs. When they went to check, they saw a fire on the porch.

Both were able to escape through the back of the house by the time firefighters got to the scene. They then called 911.

The parents were not home when the fire broke out, but they immediately went home after receiving a smoke detector alert on their phone.

The fire was under control within a half an hour, but the home was destroyed. The family is working to salvage what they can from the remains.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The Advance Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the family is “in need of everything.” The fire department says someone will be at the fire station at all times to collect donations for the family.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.