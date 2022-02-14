ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s...

abc17news.com

Xu Mengtao
Kaillie Humphries
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
France
China
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
BBC

Winter Olympics: Dave Ryding says it's do or die for medal in Beijing

Skier Dave Ryding - Britain's first ever alpine World Cup winner - says it is "do or die" for a Winter Olympic medal in Beijing. The 35-year-old has adopted a more aggressive mindset this season and it paid dividends in Kitzbuhel, Austria, where he won the slalom in January. He...
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned...
abc17news.com

CONCACAF’s W Championship to qualify 4 teams for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF’s new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico. The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France. Eight teams, including the United States and Canada, will compete in the W Championship, with the top four finishers in the tournament qualifying for the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.
mountain-topmedia.com

In photos: Moments from Beijing Olympics ice dance

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France win the gold medal and set an ice dancing world record at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 14, 2022. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia win the silver, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA take bronze.
