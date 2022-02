Some bitcoin miners are trading in their diamond hands to pay for their picks and shovels. A metric tracking bitcoin miners' holdings turned negative on Feb. 5 for the first time since mid-November, according to crypto analytics platform Glassnode. The turn in the metric, or the net change of miner balances over a trailing 30-day window, shows that miners have sold their coins in a possible sign a shakeout of less-efficient operators is coming.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO