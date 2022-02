I am rolling out SSL Decryption for the wired subnets at my office. It's working great for the users since their laptops and devices are on the domain and trust our private CA which is used as the forward-trust cert. I'm running into issues with other devices plugged into the network like copiers, printers, smart TV's. These devices are on the wired network and connect outbound to the internet, but do not trust the forward-trust cert as we can not install the cert on these devices. When these IoT type devices connect outbound for whatever reason they get an error since they don't trust the forward-trust cert, which is our private CA.

