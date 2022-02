A fellow Republican has called to impeach Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing the governor of betraying his oath of office and thrusting attention on the party's internal rift. The formal impeachment resolution, introduced Thursday by a Trump-aligned political adversary of Hogan, faults the governor's pandemic restrictions, purchase of faulty tests from South Korea and use of self-destructing message apps. The wide-ranging resolution says those actions, and others, defy the governor's constitutional oath to act in the best interests of Maryland residents.

