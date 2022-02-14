Man plunges 75 feet off embankment at aerial tramway in California, rescuers say

Two brothers who never knew the other existed were reunited thanks to a local news weather report. KCRA interviewed Eddie Waites about snowfall in Lake Tahoe and flashed his name on the screen. Randy Waites, who never knew his father, spotted the name and a certain resemblance and wondered if they might be related. After some web sleuthing, Randy called Eddie and learned the two were siblings. “It just clicked, like we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Randy told the station. “It’s just unbelievable.” The men, who are in their 50s, recently met in person and Randy jokingly asked Eddie, “Where have you been all my life?”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO