NFL

Cardinals hiring former Dolphins DC Matt Burke as D-line coach

By Jess Root
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals have at least two vacancies on their coaching staff to fill, as Jim Dray left to join the Chicago Bears and tight ends coach, a promotion from the offensive quality control coach position he held in Arizona. Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner also departed, taking the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars under former teammate and new Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have found Buckner’s replacement.

The Cardinals are hiring Matt Burke as their defensive line coach.

Burke is reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Burke worked with Joseph on the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff in 2014-2015. Joseph coached defensive backs and Burke coached linebackers.

When Joseph became defensive coordinator in 2016 for the Miami Dolphins, Burke joined his staff as linebackers coach. When Joseph became head coach of the Denver Broncos, Burke replaced Joseph as defensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons under head coach Adam Gase.

In 2019-2020, he was on the defensive staff of the Philadelphia Eagles and was game management coach in 2021 for the New York Jets under head coach Robert Saleh.

He has been coaching in the NFL since 2004 and mostly has coached linebackers, although he did coach defensive linemen in Philly.

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
