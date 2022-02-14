ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday afternoon weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be a LOVE-ly Valentine's Day with dry air and highs...

www.fox26houston.com

WNEM

Warming up Wednesday with rain, changeover to snow Thursday

Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great Tuesday and had a chance to take in some of the sunshine we had. Our weather story remains pretty quiet tonight and early Wednesday, but all eyes continue to be on Wednesday evening and Thursday, with a brief warm up followed by a round of wintry weather.
KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
WDTN

Storm Team 2 Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Miami Valley until 7 pm. Be sure to secure loose objects as they will get blown around, with winds expected to gust around 45 mph. Also, be aware that some tree limbs and branches will likely come down and that could lead to scattered power outages.
Turnto10.com

Strong wind, heavy rain late this week

As we climb out of this most recent deep freeze, we continue to watch the Thursday night/early Friday morning time-frame for some locally heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon BUT the rain should hold off until after dark,...
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says the sun will remain for the afternoon as will the cold temperatures. Winds pick up, too. High of 30 degrees.
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says temperatures are rising with a high today of 48 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies, too.
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/16 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Forecast: It will be about 15 degrees warmer today with highs in the 40s; and tomorrow we’ll watch our temperatures spike with highs around 60. Then our attention turns towards an approaching cold front tomorrow night. This front will deliver a combination of heavy rain (.25 – 1″, minor flooding possible) and strong, gusty winds (30-60 mph) through at least early Friday morning. In fact, the NWS has already issued a HIGH WIND WATCH for Suffolk county, NY for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

