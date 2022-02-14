Monday afternoon weather forecast

Forecast: It will be about 15 degrees warmer today with highs in the 40s; and tomorrow we’ll watch our temperatures spike with highs around 60. Then our attention turns towards an approaching cold front tomorrow night. This front will deliver a combination of heavy rain (.25 – 1″, minor flooding possible) and strong, gusty winds (30-60 mph) through at least early Friday morning. In fact, the NWS has already issued a HIGH WIND WATCH for Suffolk county, NY for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
