Financial conversation for couples

KC: I’d love for you to share a bit about the Coffee Barrel origin story and how your work in Beeville began. DDP: I grew up in Houston while my wife, Patricia, was raised in greater Beeville. Our vision for a “place for community” through food, beverage and impact always has been with us no matter where we lived globally. Four years ago, Patricia said, “A local coffee shop [in Beeville] is for sale. My friends want you to buy it.” Since I was traveling extensively for work then, I had never been, but by the next month, I was visiting daily. A barista asked if I was buying it, and that idea of a “place for community” came to mind. So the decision was made, and our vision since has evolved from Coffee Barrel to the bigger concept of the Uncommon Market.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO