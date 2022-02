FORT SMITH, Ark. — Newk's Eatery is making its new home in Fort Smith next week. "We're excited to expand our brand across the great state of Arkansas and introduce our first drive-thru prototype in Fort Smith," said Newk's President Mike Clock. "We look forward to sharing our delicious family classics and genuine hospitality in a new, convenient ordering channel with guests."

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO