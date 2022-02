Kristen Stewart only had two small film credits under her belt when she got cast to star in one of the leading roles in David Fincher’s thriller “Panic Room.” Fincher originally paired Stewart with Nicole Kidman. The latter was in the midst of a strong run at the turn of the century with films such as “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Others” and “Moulin Rouge!” But Kidman had to bow out of “Panic Room” a few weeks into rehearsals after sustaining an injury that would had made shooting the film difficult. Fincher chose Jodie Foster as Kidman’s replacement, and the rest is history.

