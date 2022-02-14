This CEO works with employers around the globe. Here's what he's seeing on the hiring front.

The last few years have been challenging for professionals around the world. Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, working norms have changed forever. This made organizations and employees across the board face unforeseen circumstances, affecting their professional choices significantly. This also led to what is being called the Great Resignation.
Q. My board is talking about replacing me as CEO. They asked me to be a part of the interview process. How to do I handle this?. I understand this is hard. VCs used to routinely bring in more experienced CEOs to replace founder CEOs, but the good news is that this has changed in recent years. We’ve all found that it’s not necessarily experience that makes someone the best leader. There were times that I hired accomplished people who had done the job before, and it didn’t work out well.
Human resource executives should expect to have a busy 2022 when it comes to hiring new talent, according to a new survey. The State of U.S. Hiring Survey from talent and consulting firm Robert Half polled 2,300 senior managers and found that 65% anticipate adding new, permanent positions in the first half of this year, up 14 percentage points from six months ago; another 33% expect to fill vacant positions.
Tim Schuster founded a church in 2012 with the goal of reimagining the experience so it revolved more around people and relationships. A decade later, the church no longer exists, but the concept of bringing community together lives on with Schuster’s startup Popup Think Tank.
There's never been a better time to find a remote job than now. The share of remote openings increased by 12% in 2021 over 2020 according to FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers with a database of roughly 57,000 companies. The bulk of remote jobs are generally customer service or...
Former top executives at IBM insulted older employees — calling them “dinobabies” and “a dated maternal workforce” — while coveting younger ones in internal communications over the past decade, according to a document unsealed by a federal judge late last week. The document is...
As the retail industry continues to lose workers, companies are turning the table on traditional hiring practices. Instead of waiting for candidates to come to them via traditional job postings, retailers are leaning on artificial intelligence software to search out people who would be good fits for jobs — before candidates even consider applying.
If you're looking for a more flexible job, now is a great time to search: the number of remote job listings on FlexJobs increased 12% in 2021 over 2020, and Glassdoor saw reviews mentioning hybrid work increase by 626% on its site over the past year. To help job-seekers find...
