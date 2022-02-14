ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry reunites with cousin Princess Eugenie at Super Bowl LVI

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
It was a royal reunion at Super Bowl LVI Sunday.

Prince Harry was spotted at the championship game with his cousin Princess Eugenie, People magazine reported.

The game was apparently Harry’s first Super Bowl.

Eugenie, who lives in Windsor, England, flew across the pond to see the game with her cousin.

Harry moved to California in 2020 after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties.

Harry and Eugenie, who are first cousins, have been close over the years, People magazine reported.

Eugine and Markle knew each other before Harry started dating his now-wife, they revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Markle said, according to People magazine. “We’re friends with them as a couple.”

Neither Markle nor Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank attended the game, Huffington Post reported.

Eugenie and Brooksbank are parents to a son, 1-year-old August, Us Weekly reported.

Harry and Meghan are parents of two children — 8-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie.

