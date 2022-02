Though Amy and Sean attended the same college and shared several mutual friends, their personalities prevented them from meeting on campus: "Amy was always studiously preparing for upcoming quizzes or tests, while Sean was notoriously pursuing his dreams as the infamous DJ N2ition," says the couple. "No one would have guessed that the quiet and shy Amy would ever be seen in the same room with the loud and exuberant Sean." Years after graduation, the two matched on Hinge, and shared a memorable first meeting: a five-hour marathon date at a rooftop bar overlooking Disneyland, where Sean knew immediately that Amy was the one.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO