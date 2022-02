Have you ever considered what kind of animal would have to eat avocados to disperse their seeds in nature? No? Now you may!. As they are too large to be eaten by many herbivores alive today, especially those in the avocado’s native range in Mesoamerica, this really can leave a person wondering: “How did this tree evolve?” It does a plant little good to have no way to disperse its seeds across the landscape. A fruit, after all, takes an enormous amount of energy to make and provides little benefit to the mother plant. So, why would a tree go to such trouble?

