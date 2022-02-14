Björk Delivered a Mezmerizing Stripped-Back Set at the Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is proud to announce its 16th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Hosted on the grand Lynn Wolfson Stage located inside the Dorothea Green Theater at the Ziff Ballet Opera House, the Arsht Center Gala will celebrate the business of show business, showcasing the universal power of the performing arts to uplift and inspire. The evening will be themed to evoke the creative exuberance and joie de vivre of the Roaring Twenties via a speakeasy, prohibition-style immersive experience featuring an intimate supper club dinner on stage and a live performance by Miami’s own Jencarlos Canela (@jencarlosmusic) like he’s never done before. Fundraising proceeds from the Gala will support the Arsht Center’s mission-driven Arts Education and Community Engagement Programs, which continue to expand throughout Miami-Dade County, touching thousands of young lives each year.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO