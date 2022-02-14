Björk Delivered a Mezmerizing Stripped-Back Set at the Arsht Center

"Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On" at Oolite Arts. Photographer Roscoé B. Thické III’s debut solo exhibition “Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On” is now on view at Oolite Arts. The show paints a raw and unflinching portrait of the artist’s inner life, creating narrative connections between his childhood spent on the Pork ’n’ Beans projects in Liberty City with his grandma and his sister's post-breast cancer journey. Curated by Diaspora Vibe Culture Arts Incubator’s Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the exhibition will be turned into a musical and spoken-word performance woven together by the soprano voice of Whitney Morrison on April 16. On view through May 15, at Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; oolitearts.org. Admission is free.
