AEW music director Mikey Rukus took to Twitter today and revealed why Keith Lee didn’t perform the lyrics to his own AEW theme song. He said,. “Tons of tweets asking why Keith didnt rap his verses. I get it, its part of his history. We discussed it briefly. But what type of co. would we be if we asked him to leave his wedding wknd to get in the studio? Relax, hes here forever. Remember, we tell multi-audio stories.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO