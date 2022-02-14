Walmart changes COVID-19 policies for vaccinated employees, sick pay and more

The California Legislature is approving a package to extend Covid-19 paid sick leave in the state. Up to 80 hours of paid supplemental sick time is available for employees. 40 hours for those who test positive, need to quarantine, or need to get tested. On top of that, 40 more hours are available for those who need to take care of someone who tests positive for covid. Many say this will help prevent those with or exposed to covid having to choose between work or staying home. The hours apply for employers with more than 25 employees, but exempts independent contractors. This round of sick leave is retroactive from January 1st of 2022 and will expire on September 30th. The round of Covid-19 sick leave expired in September of 2021.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO