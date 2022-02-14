ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walmart changes COVID-19 policies for vaccinated employees, sick pay and more

By Scripps National
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees at Walmart who are vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask at work. Walmart updated its COVID-19 policy for associates Friday. In a memo obtained by CNN, the company announced...

