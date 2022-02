Diversity is the source of creativity and innovation. Where a myriad of different ideas and perspectives gather, the spark of innovation will catch fire. This is one of the tenets of open source: by removing artificial boundaries imposed by an employer’s badge or proprietary ambitions, the opportunity for new ideas, new use cases, and new solutions flourish. When you encourage and expect more people from different backgrounds to help design, develop and solve the result is invariably a better, more complete outcome.

EDUCATION ・ 19 HOURS AGO