In Focus 2/14/22: C. Clyde Jones, Beth Klug, Marjory Artzer

Dr. Timothy J. Brown’s C.V. paints an intimidating picture – to say the least. Currently the Dean of the Liberal Arts for Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College, Dr. Brown has received over a dozen impressive accolades throughout his career — including awards from organizations such as the Frederick Douglass Institute and the Eastern Communication association. This is in addition the breathtaking chronicle of high ranking academic leadership positions Dr. Brown has fulfilled – as well as earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Communication Studies from West Chester University and a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Public Address from Ohio University.

