Animals

In Focus 2/14/22: C. Clyde Jones, Beth Klug, Marjory Artzer

By KMAN Staff
 2 days ago

On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with...

ntdaily.com

Alumnus makes second largest donation in College of Business’ history

University of North Texas alumnus Wilson Jones has donated $5 million to the institution this month, which will be used to create a new career center in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business. It is the second-largest donation in the school’s history, behind only Brint Ryan’s 2019 donation of...
CHARITIES
mendocinoartcenter.org

WATERCOLOR INTENSIVE: WORKING LARGE

F514 • Intermediate level artists familiar with watercolor. Please note: At this time, you must be fully vaccinated, including boosters, to take an in-person class at the MAC. Please email a scan/photograph of your vaccination card after registering. A mask is required at all times during this class. Become...
VISUAL ART
Wiscnews.com

Wings & Water winners named

On Jan. 20, awards were presented for the fifth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit at the River Arts Center Gallery. This exhibit was created from a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water. Art from 58 artists from 21 states was accepted. The award...
VISUAL ART
northerniowan.com

CAB seeking new members

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) is currently looking for new members. CAB organises many events on campus throughout the school year. Some of the more popular events include Maucker Union Live, Sip & Paint and concerts like Sean Kingston last semester. Helen Beyer, CAB’s director of operations says, “CAB is...
EDUCATION
In Focus 2/4/22: Lew Faust, Megan Dougherty, Reginald Eggleston

On Friday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust. Riley County Extension Nutrition, Food Safety and Health Agent Megan Dougherty also joined the program. In our final segments we spoke with Geary County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston.
kroxam.com

NANCY CAPISTRAN RECEIVES RIVERVIEW AUXILIARY’S HEART AND SOUL AWARD

RiverView Auxiliary members do so much to enhance the exceptional care given at RiverView Health. From running the very popular Limited Addition Gift Shop to keeping employees and visitors fed through healthy snacks in the vending machines, Auxiliary members make RiverView Health a better place. One Auxiliary member, in particular, was recently recognized for her volunteerism. That volunteer is Nancy Capistran, awarded the Alta Hermodson Heart and Soul Award for her dedication to the Auxiliary and RiverView.
CHARITIES
TheHorse.com

Dechra Sponsors Hoof Lameness Awareness Week

Hoof lameness can put all your riding plans to a halt. Hoof bruises and abscesses usually resolve with early intervention and judicious care. Other chronic issues, like caudal heel pain, might require more aggressive veterinary treatment and hoof care changes. To help, The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care has partnered with Dechra to bring you hoof-lameness-related content Feb. 13-19, 2022. Look for hoof articles all week on TheHorse.com, our Facebook page and Twitter feed, and in our e-newsletters.
ANIMALS
Laredo Morning Times

Harmony student invited to Texas A&M Science and Humanities Regional Symposium

Harmony School of Excellence student Juan Aldapa Avila was selected as a presenter for the Texas A&M Science and Humanities Regional Symposium. Avila has been a scholar at Harmony Public School since the sixth grade, and he is now in his sophomore year. The selection to be a part of the symposium is of great prestige as not many students are invited.
EDUCATION
optometrytimes.com

Black EyeCare Perspective launches doctor locator

Black EyeCare Perspective is connecting communities with Black eye care professionals, optometrists and ophthalmologists. With nearly 60,000 eye care providers nationwide, less than 2% of practicing optometrists and ophthalmologists in the United States identify as Black or African American. Black EyeCare Perspective is making it easier for patients to locate...
HEALTH SERVICES
bctv.org

2022 Goals and Objectives 2-14-22

Host Commissioner Christian Leinbach is joined by Anne Marie Grill to discuss his focus and areas of improvement he has set himself to for the new year on County Connection. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
POLITICS
utoledo.edu

Medicine and Life Sciences Alumnus Featured on Upcoming TLC Series, ‘Stuck’

Dr. Larry B. Mellick has had much success in his career as a medical professional. He has served as a medical doctor, professor, vice chairman, divisions chief and a divisions director as well as a full-time FBI physician. Mellick jumped at the idea of an educational limited TV series that shows actual surgeries being performed for entertainment purposes, but also as an educational opportunity.
TOLEDO, OH
KSEN AM 1150

Friday’s The Barley Deadline 4 Pondera CTY

This Friday, the 18th, is the DEADLINE to RSVP for the Golden Triangle Barley Seminar. Friday's all day seminar will run from 8:45, to 4, in the afternoon down at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex. There will be 2 pesticide points, & don't worry about a thing, lunch will be provided. To RSVP, please call the Pondera County office at 271 4053, or email adriane.good@montana.edu.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
WOUB

Dr. Timothy Brown shares his leadership story in ‘No One Cheers for Goliath’

Dr. Timothy J. Brown’s C.V. paints an intimidating picture – to say the least. Currently the Dean of the Liberal Arts for Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County Community College, Dr. Brown has received over a dozen impressive accolades throughout his career — including awards from organizations such as the Frederick Douglass Institute and the Eastern Communication association. This is in addition the breathtaking chronicle of high ranking academic leadership positions Dr. Brown has fulfilled – as well as earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Communication Studies from West Chester University and a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Public Address from Ohio University.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
siouxcountyradio.com

Shorty Sandbulte & Kyle Te Slaa

Kyle Te Slaa & Shorty Sandbulte provide a great overview what the Sioux County Sportmen's Club is all about. They also highlight the club's annual banquet with over 500 prizes, prime rib and more on March 5th.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
FraminghamSOURCE

Owen Patrick Bingham, 18, Captain of State Champion Dover-Sherborn Golf Team, Project 351 Alumni

SHERBORN – Owen Patrick Bingham, of Sherborn, Massachusetts, died after a tragic car accident in the early morning of February 12, 2022. Owen was 18 years old. Owen was the brightest of lights. Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection. Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him.
SHERBORN, MA
westernherald.com

Broncos Kitchen Foundation “providing sustenance” for meal program

Founded in February of 2012, Broncos Kitchen has fed students for nearly a decade while continuing to expand their services and aid. In 2021, the Broncos Kitchen Foundation was established to focus on awareness and funding for the meal program. Broncos Kitchen serves hot meals to college students in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mypanhandle.com

Shaddai Shriners to host sixth annual Rodeo

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A weekend of rodeo fun is coming to the Bay County area with activities for the whole family. This year’s sixth annual Shriners Rodeo will be on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Bay County Ball Park on 12421 Highway 20 in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
reflector-online.com

Rotary Classic Rodeo ropes in donations for charities

Since 2004, the Starkville Rotary Club has held the annual Rotary Classic Rodeo at the nationally recognized Mississippi Horse Park, which won the Justin Boot Best Footing Award for the Southeastern Circuit. The rodeo has grown significantly in the last 18 years and has become a major event for the...
STARKVILLE, MS

