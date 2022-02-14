ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian skater in doping case can compete, but Olympic medal ceremony won’t be held

By Paul Solman
 2 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not...

HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
1470 WMBD

OLYMPICS LATEST: Russian Valieva cleared to compete but doping shadow remains

BEIJING (Reuters) -Sport’s highest court on Monday cleared 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics, but the teenager’s doping charge remained a stain on the Games. No Olympic medals will be awarded at the women’s singles event on Thursday if Valieva...
SPORTS
Vox

The shocking decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate at the Olympics, explained

Despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva skated at the Olympic women’s figure skating competition on Tuesday. She’s currently first with 82.16 points, a whisper of an advantage over her teammate Anna Shcherbakova, who sits at 80.20 points, and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

IOC makes shocking medal decision with Russian figure skater

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a pre-2022 Winter Olympics drug test but went on to win the Gold Medal in the team portion of the figure skating at the Bejing Games. The IOC had announced that the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event would be postponed due to the Russian figure skater’s failed drug test. Now, Valieva, 15, is facing further ramifications. The IOC made a shocking decision on Valieva, as reported by ESPN.
SPORTS
