ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Past peak Rishi': Why Conservative support is ebbing from Sunak as favourite to replace Boris Johnson

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SLE2_0eDz475400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0ZCQ_0eDz475400
Rishi Sunak.

©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

  • Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has long been favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
  • But a worsening economy and some of his political calls have made Tories more reluctant to back him.
  • "The economic problems are starting to stick to him," says one MP. "I think we are past peak Rishi."

Whisper it softly, but Boris Johnson's biggest leadership threat appears to be evaporating.

Two years into his job as chancellor — the first Cabinet role he has held — Rishi Sunak has been the name most frequently linked with the top job.

One Conservative MP, who like all the sources in this article spoke to Insider on the basis of anonymity, said that "very low-level below-the-radar" work to rally support for Sunak continue. Sunak is "sending out personal notes to MPs" thanking them for their support in the chamber, while his team continues to do "lots of schmoozing," he said.

And yet, while Sunak is relatively popular outside Westminster, Tories have been reluctant to support someone whose "leadership qualities are untested," as one backbencher put it.  There is also a feeling that Sunak — who studied at Winchester College, went into banking and married the Infosys heiress Akshata Murthy — may draw fire over being the wealthiest MP in Parliament.

Now, that reluctance appears to be growing.

Two other Conservative MPs separately told Insider they believed Sunak was too much the "Treasury's man" to ever be a serious contender for prime minister. Prior to becoming chancellor, in February 2020, Sunak was a relatively unknown chief secretary to the Treasury. In the nearly seven years he has been an MP, just under half has been spent holding the purse strings.

"He has been house-trained by the Treasury," said one former minister. "They feel like they have lost control. It used to be that if the Treasury was against a policy, it didn't happen — that doesn't happen anymore."

Another former minister added: "He is notorious for being captured by civil servants... he doesn't push back and doesn't use political judgment when policy ideas are being proposed."

Support is also eroding amid concern over who is advising the Brexit-backing chancellor.

Conservatives are convinced that the prime minister's disgruntled former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, is angling to have Sunak replace Johnson. Cummings is the bogeyman to many within the party, in part because of his guerilla warfare against the prime minister and Westminster "groupthink."

"His whole motivation is to get Rishi into No. 10 and that has to worry people," one former minister told Insider last month . "We can't have the country run by Dom Cummings any longer. He ran it for Boris. Now he is running it to get rid of Boris. Since 2016, Dominic Cummings has been behind all the decisions of this country."

Many also believe that Munira Mirza is an ally, and suggest her decision to quit as Johnson's policy chief was the beginning of a coup.

That coup has not come to pass, but Sunak's decision to praise Mirza and distance himself from the prime minister's remarks that led to her departure has also raised questions.

"I'm not sure Rishi has been particularly well advised," says a senior Tory. "[His response] looks a bit shifty. He is prodigiously talented, and everybody likes him, but he is not quite politically astute."

Another fundamental reason for Sunak's disappearing support appears to be the fact that Labour has made a point of going after him.

This is not new: Former shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds repeatedly sent out comments referring to her counterpart as going AWOL or being MIA. Her replacement, Rachel Reeves, has had more luck hitting home as the economic consequences of the pandemic begin to unwind.

Such is the success she has had, Labour leader Keir Starmer has also gone for the jugular, using the government's lack of grip on the economy as a central plank of his attacks in the two most recent PMQs.

The opposition seems increasingly confident that they could take him on, with one source telling the New Statesman: "Bring on little Rishi. "

But back in Downing Street, some believe that Labour has been going after Sunak, at least in part, to play mind games with Tory backbenchers.

"Starmer has clearly decided it is better to keep Boris in place for now because they think that is probably more damaging [to the party], so you talk up Rishi, and the Tories say 'how dare you tell us who should be our leader,'" said one senior Conservative figure.

There is clearly some truth in this. After Christian Wakeford defected from Conservatives to Labour last month, several MPs withdrew their letters of no confidence, and the temperature that had been building up toward a leadership challenge dropped immediately. Tories joke that, far from inflicting untold damage on the prime minister, Wakeford actually saved him.

However, on this subject Labour is onto something of a win-win. As chancellor, his position as the person in charge of the economy is integral to that of the party and there are growing concerns about the impact the cost-of-living crisis will have at the polls .

"Owning someone else's territory is very good in politics," said the insider. "If [Labour] can saddle us with the economic incompetence, that's hard to shake off."

According to YouGov's popularity tracker , Sunak stopped being seen as "doing a good job" just as the furlough scheme started to taper off. Now, perhaps as a reflection of the uncertainty in the economy, people say they are "not sure."

"Rishi is a good guy, but untested. It's always easy to be popular when you are handing cash out," said one backbencher.

Conversely, for the right of the Conservative Party, the chancellor has been too free and easy with taxpayers' money. Even allowing for the pandemic, they argue, he should have had a firmer grip on finances. He should not, they believe, be looking to rebuild the coffers in a way that forces up taxes and threatens to choke off recovery.

"There would have to be tax cuts ahead of the next general election," said the Conservative MP. Another said Sunak had spoken to the 1922 committee of backbench MPs and was "very impressive — made clear public spending restraint equals tax cuts in future."

But, increasingly, the concern is that the economic situation will worsen just at the point when Sunak would look to swoop in. "Cuts will have to be deeper just to keep pace with the cost of living at this rate," said another MP.

The looming National Insurance hike has alarmed more than a few Conservative MPs. Sunak has even reportedly taken to calling the health and social care levy "the Prime Minister's tax", though he subsequently co-authored a column with Johnson explaining why it must go ahead .

The hike and the controversial loan-not-loan to deal with rising energy prices is "Treasury's revenge for profligacy," said another senior MP.

But for many, it also highlights the line between good politics and good economics. If you hurt people in their pocket, it's unlikely they are going to reward you at the polls.

"The economic problems are starting to stick to him," says another senior backbencher. "I think we are past peak Rishi."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Box office?’ Boris Johnson avoids high street where local MP claimed he was still big draw

When asked two weeks ago if scandal-hit Boris Johnson was still popular in the totemic red wall constituency of Workington, local Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson responded unambiguously. “Definitely,” he said. “If I took the PM to [the] high street tomorrow, he would draw crowds. He would still be box office.”Mr Johnson himself, it seems, is not convinced.During his first visit to the Cumbrian town as prime minister this week, he kept firmly away from the high street – or anything resembling the public.Rather, amid ongoing fears of a Partygate backlash, Mr Johnson’s trip was kept secret in advance and then...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan puts 500,000 ‘forgotten victims’ at risk, charities warn

More than half a million people with conditions compromising their immune systems risk becoming “the pandemic’s forgotten victims” as Boris Johnson lifts the final remaining Covid-19 restrictions, charities have warned.A group of 18 charities has combined behind a set of demands to ensure that Mr Johnson’s upcoming plan for England to “live with Covid” does not discriminate against people with conditions like cancer, multiple sclerosis, kidney disease or asthma which make them particularly vulnerable to the virus.The prime minister has also been accused of “throwing vulnerable people to the wolves” with plans to scrap free Covid tests and end mandatory...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Starmer popularity at new high as Savile slur fails to hit home

Sir Keir Starmer has this week recorded his highest ever rating as the best potential prime minister, in a clear indication that Boris Johnson failed in his attempt to smear the Labour leader by falsely linking him to paedophile Jimmy Savile.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s most likely successor as Conservative leader, chancellor Rishi Sunak, slumped to his lowest rating yet in the regular Savanta ComRes survey, as memories of his pandemic support packages fade in the face of the current cost-of-living crisis.The monthly poll put Labour a comfortable nine points ahead of Tories on 41 per cent to 32 in general election...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Why the panic among Boris Johnson’s allies? Because they know Brexit is unravelling

Did something change this month? Having proclaimed the Brexit referendum triumph of 2016 as the unique achievement of Boris Johnson and praised his historic success in the election three years later with the slogan “get Brexit done”, did the wreckers of the European dream slowly begin to realise that if Johnson goes, it shifts the sands from beneath their feet?
POLITICS
Washington Post

Conservatives Have a Bigger Problem Than Boris Johnson

When, not if, has been the growing consensus on Boris Johnson’s departure as prime minister. He’s unpopular, untrusted and no longer seen as an authority — a man in office but only barely in power. His former aide and now arch-enemy Dominic Cummings has hinted that there...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#New Labour#Conservatives#Uk#Cabinet#Tories#Winchester College#Infosys#Parliament#Treasury
The Independent

Boris Johnson will survive parties crisis to fight next election, minister claims

A cabinet minister has insisted that Boris Johnson will survive his Partygate crisis to fight and win the next general election as Conservative leader.Brandon Lewis’s comments came amid growing pressure on the prime minister from Tory MPs to quit if he is fined by police over parties in Downing Street, with ex-leader Iain Duncan Smith saying it would be “very tough” for him to stay on.Mr Johnson will this week attempt to give his premiership a fresh start with a tour of the UK designed to dispel the impression that he is leading a narrow clique obsessed with power...
POLITICS
BBC

Cressida Dick: Priti Patel and London mayor clash as Met chief quits

Home Secretary Priti Patel is understood to have clashed with the Labour mayor of London over the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick. Dame Cressida quit as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday after losing the backing of Mr Khan. She is thought to have offered her resignation after declining to meet...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘past the point of no return’, says big Tory donor

Boris Johnson is past “the point of no return” following the Partygate scandal and should step down, a major Conservative Party donor has said.Finance mogul John Armitage, who has given the Tories more than £3m, has said he found the political situation surrounding No 10 “tremendously upsetting”.After months of allegations of parties and a fresh controversy over his Jimmy Savile remarks, the prime minister opted to embark on a mini-reshuffle on Tuesday as he attempted to regain his grip on power.However, Mr Armitage told the BBC he thought political leaders should resign if they lose “moral authority”, adding: “I...
POLITICS
The Drum

Former Conservative adman on why Boris Johnson is holed below the waterline

London Advertising chief exec Michael Mosyinski has proudly worked on Conservative campaigns and backed Boris Johnson into number 10. But after the fallout from Partygate and Savile smears, he has come to the conclusion that the task of saving the prime minister is a brief too far. The English language...
POLITICS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown." The prime minister hired Guto Harri, an aide from his days as...
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak blocking NHS recovery plan because Boris Johnson’s power ‘dying’, NHS chief says

Rishi Sunak has delayed a crucial plan to confront the huge NHS patient backlog because he believes Boris Johnson’s government is “dying”, a health chief says.Matthew Taylor, the head of the NHS Confederation, made the extraordinary claim after the “elective recovery plan” – due to be unveiled by the prime minister and the health secretary on Monday – was shelved suddenly.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, blamed the fallout from the surge in Covid infections from the Omicron variant for the delay to the strategy to cut the waiting list of 6 million people.But Mr Taylor, head of the No 10...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Absolutely not’: Boris Johnson dismisses claims that leadership favourite Rishi Sunak is ‘disloyal’

Boris Johnson has dismissed suspicions that Rishi Sunak is after his job, as he sought to put his leadership back on track with new cancer waiting times.Amid allegations that the chancellor is blocking a crucial NHS recovery plan because he believes the government is “dying”, the prime minister insisted he retained faith in him.Asked if he had any “doubt about the chancellor’s loyalty”, Mr Johnson replied: “Absolutely not,” as the pair visited an oncology centre in Kent together.The “elective recovery plan” – to confront the huge NHS patient backlog, even before Covid struck – was due to be unveiled...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Rishi Sunak 'absolutely' loyal, says Boris Johnson

No 10 shake-up | Criticism of Carrie Johnson is "sexist, undignified and wrong", Sajid Javid has said after the role of the Prime Minister's wife in No 10 came under fresh scrutiny. As the Prime Minister continues to shake up his top team in the wake of the "partygate" saga, his new director of communications Guto Harri started in the job today - and revealed the unusual way his boss greeted him. See the 11.49am post.
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

393K+
Followers
25K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy