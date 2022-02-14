Heartbreak can literally break your heart, a comic!

We’ve seen it in our favourite romantic comedy – and for many of us, we’ve even felt it in real life. The door of the café swings open, in walks the person of your dreams. Momentarily you’re paralysed. Temporarily overwhelmed. And then you feel it, in your chest. Is it love at first sight? Is your heart really beating faster than normal? Does it feel – even just for a second – like it’s skipped a beat? It turns out the movie scenes, songs and poems are right to some extent. Feelings of love and attraction do affect the heart....

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO