Heartbreak can literally break your heart, a comic!

By Sandeep Jauhar
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago

This comic, illustrated by Brian "Box" Brown, is inspired by TED Radio Hour's recent episode, Heartache.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1K7g_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkoQk_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STylE_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369Iud_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWiTz_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9m22_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXkUf_0eDz3Zdy00
Brian "Box" Brown for NPR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034cJi_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klmCc_0eDz3Zdy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqL7C_0eDz3Zdy00
Brian "Box" Brown for NPR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vjkqg_0eDz3Zdy00

This comic was edited by LA Johnson and Katie Monteleone.

